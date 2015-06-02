June 2 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP appointed Klaus Woeste as a partner within its financial services human capital practice to head the HR advisory team.

Woeste joins from KPMG, where he led the people and change advisory practice for financial services in the UK, Ernst & Young said.

Woeste, who has previously worked at Capgemini and Arthur Andersen, will focus predominantly on banking clients.

He will work closely with the talent and reward team, led by Vishal Khosla, and the people and organizational change team, led by Rob Sinclair, Ernst & Young said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)