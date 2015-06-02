June 2 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP
appointed Klaus Woeste as a partner within its financial
services human capital practice to head the HR advisory team.
Woeste joins from KPMG, where he led the people and change
advisory practice for financial services in the UK, Ernst &
Young said.
Woeste, who has previously worked at Capgemini and Arthur
Andersen, will focus predominantly on banking clients.
He will work closely with the talent and reward team, led by
Vishal Khosla, and the people and organizational change team,
led by Rob Sinclair, Ernst & Young said.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)