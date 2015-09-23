Sept 23 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said it hired Mark Herzinger to its financial services office in New York to focus on global compliance and reporting.

He has worked in treasury and tax departments of AIG Inc , CIT Group Inc and Barclays Plc.

Michael Bowes returned to EY's international tax services business as a partner in transfer pricing practice, the firm said. He previously worked with Deloitte's transfer pricing practice. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)