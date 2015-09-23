BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
Sept 23 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said it hired Mark Herzinger to its financial services office in New York to focus on global compliance and reporting.
He has worked in treasury and tax departments of AIG Inc , CIT Group Inc and Barclays Plc.
Michael Bowes returned to EY's international tax services business as a partner in transfer pricing practice, the firm said. He previously worked with Deloitte's transfer pricing practice. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg