July 20 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP appointed Rohan Sachdev global insurance emerging markets leader.

Sachdev, based in Mumbai, will oversee the emerging markets strategy for EY's global insurance group.

In addition, he will remain EY India's insurance sector leader and financial services advisory leader.

Sachdev has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)