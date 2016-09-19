WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Accounting firm Ernst &
Young will pay $9.3 million to settle charges that two of its
auditors got "too close to clients on a personal level" and
broke rules aimed at ensuring reviews were objective and
impartial, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a
statement on Monday.
"SEC investigations found that the senior partner on an
engagement team for the audit of a New York-based public company
maintained an improperly close friendship with its chief
financial officer, and a different partner serving on an
engagement team for the audit of another public company was
romantically involved with its chief accounting officer," the
SEC said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)