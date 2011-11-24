(Adds details, comments)
Nov 24 Accounting and consulting firm
Ernst & Young said chairman and chief executive James Turley
will retire in June 2013.
Turley told the firm's worldwide partners in a Nov. 10
communication that he would retire at age 58, on June 30, 2013,
Ernst & Young said in a statement. A replacement will be named
by April 2012, it added.
"He's gotten them through some ugly litigation," Jonathan
Hamilton, editor of the Accounting News Report, said. Many
feared that the lawsuits stemming from the firm's audits of
hospital operator HealthSouth Corp would cripple Ernst &
Young, he added.
Turley headed the firm during some of its stormiest times,
beginning as chairman just before the Enron and Worldcom
accounting scandals sparked congressional hearings on the
profession and led to tough oversight under a new watchdog.
More recently, it has faced a lawsuit by the New York
attorney general alleging it helped Lehman Brothers engage in a
massive fraud before its 2008 bankruptcy. Ernst & Young has said
it acted properly in that case.
The firm's revenue has grown about 130 percent since Turley
took over, said Arvind Hickman, editor of the International
Accounting Bulletin.
Ernst & Young's growth over the last decade stands up to its
rivals, setting aside Deloitte, he said.
Turley started at Ernst & Young in 1977. He was named
chairman in 2001 and chief executive in 2003.
He was nominated to President Barack Obama's Export Council
in 2010.
Ernst & Young, present in 140 countries, reported about $23
billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30.
