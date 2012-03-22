By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, March 22
NEW YORK, March 22 A lawsuit from New York's
attorney general accusing accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP
of helping to hide financial problems at Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc. has been sent from federal court
to the New York state court where it was originally filed.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said in a ruling Thursday
that the lawsuit, which alleges that Ernst & Young conspired
with Lehman in a scheme to shuffle tens of billions of dollars
from its balance sheets in order to boost the appearance of
Lehman's liquidity, does not fall under federal jurisdiction.
"This action therefore will be remanded whence it came,"
Kaplan wrote, referring to the Manhattan state court where the
lawsuit was initially filed by New York's then-Attorney General
Andrew Cuomo.
The lawsuit is one of the first major government legal
action stemming from Lehman's 2008 bankruptcy filing. In it, New
York prosecutors cite violations of the Martin Act, a
90-year-old state law that gives regulators broad enforcement
authority over securities fraud.
After the lawsuit was filed in December 2010, Ernst & Young
moved it to federal court in Manhattan. While Cuomo's successor,
Eric Schneiderman, initially opposed the move, the state later
dropped its objections.
The case has been consolidated with 47 others related to the
Lehman collapse. Sending it back to state court may make the
discovery process less efficient, Kaplan wrote.
"But the court nonetheless has come to the view that remand
of this action is the only course open to it in the present
posture of this case," Kaplan wrote.
The lawsuit seeks to recoup the $150 million in fees that
Ernst & Young earned as Lehman's auditor from 2001 until its
bankruptcy filing in 2008.
Ernst & Young has denied it acted improperly and said that
Lehman's accounting complied with national standards. In his
ruling, Kaplan noted that whether Ernst & Young complied with
national accounting standards was the sole federal-law question
in the attorney general's lawsuit.
But Kaplan found that the state "may obtain all the relief
it seeks" without reaching the question of whether Ernst & Young
violated those standards.
"We are disappointed by the court's ruling, and we are
reviewing it," Ernst & Young spokesman Charlie Perkins said in a
statement. "We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves in
the matter."
A spokesman for the New York Attorney General did not
immediately return a request for comment Thursday.
The case is New York v. Ernst & Young LLP, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York No. 11-00384.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Gary Hill)