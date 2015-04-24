April 24 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said Anne Buscaglia had joined the firm as executive director in its business tax advisory practice in New York from Morgan Stanley.

E&Y also said on Friday that it added Scott Marvel, Daniel Karnis and Marja Lutsep to its tax services practice.

Marvel joins as executive director in E&Y's business tax services function in Dallas. He previously worked at Kratos Group and Janus Consulting Partners LLC.

Karnis, appointed partner in E&Y's national tax department in Atlanta, joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Lutsep joins from Morgan Stanley as an executive director in E&Y's international tax services practice in New York.

E&Y also said Robert Ratchford had joined the firm's tax controversy and risk management service practice in Chicago.

The firm hired Brad Howard, Scott McNerney and James Bowtell in its human capital practice.

Howard was appointed senior manager, while McNerney joined as executive director in E&Y's human capital practice in Atlanta. Both previously worked at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

E&Y also hired James Bowtell in its human capital group in New York. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)