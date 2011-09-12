* Signs revenue-sharing agreement with KT to showcase 50 films

* Says will showcase films like 'No Problem' and 'London Dreams'

Sept 12 Indian movie distributor Eros International Plc said it signed a multi-film agreement with KT Corp , South Korea's No. 2 mobile carrier, to showcase 50 of its film titles on multiple digital platforms.

Eros said KT-owned Olleh TV would showcase 50 films from the company's library, including Chalo Dilli (Let's Go To Delhi), No Problem and London Dreams, as per the revenue-sharing agreement.

Eros boasts of a strong slate of movies that include "RA.One", staring A-listers Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and "Rockstar", featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

The company also recently announced plans to release Tamil film Endhiran (Robot) in South Korea next month.

Eros, which recently listed its unit Eros International Media Ltd on the Bombay Stock Exchange in India, has a library of over 2,000 film titles.

The company's shares, which have shed about 18 percent over the past year, closed at 207.5 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 241.2 million pounds ($383.4 million). ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)