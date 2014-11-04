UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Nov 4 Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy up to 160 shops from rival grocer Eroski in central and southern Spain, primarily in Madrid, for 146 million euros ($183 million).
The final price of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will depend on the number of supermarkets it ultimately decides to purchase, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7970 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources