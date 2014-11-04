MADRID Nov 4 Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy up to 160 shops from rival grocer Eroski in central and southern Spain, primarily in Madrid, for 146 million euros ($183 million).

The final price of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will depend on the number of supermarkets it ultimately decides to purchase, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7970 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)