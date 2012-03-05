LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Erste Bank said on Monday it had bought back in excess of EUR495m of hybrid Tier 1 and Lower Tier 2 securities at a discount to par, allowing it to boost its capital ratio.

The bank's buy-back, launched mid-February, was the first such exercise from an Austrian financial institution, and has since been followed by Raiffeisen Bank International.

A number of other European banks that have announced discounted buy-backs of subordinated debt as a way to boost Core Tier 1 ratios. Erste said in February that it expected to make a capital gain of EUR160m-170m as a result of the tender.

The liability management exercise was capped at EUR500m for the six hybrid Tier 1 notes the bank had been targeting. It offered to buy them back betweek 55% and 70% of par. It also offered to buy-back a Lower Tier 2 at 88% of par and accepted EUR332.35m.

The offer expired on March 2. Credit Suisse, Erste, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were dealer managers.

EBA has calculated that Erste had to fill a EUR743m capital gap to hit the 9% core capital target. Erste has said it aims to exceed this by around EUR200m and to reach at least 9.1%. (Reporting by Helene Durand)