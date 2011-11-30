VIENNA Nov 30 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank is to buy a 6 percent stake in Banca Comerciala Romana from minority shareholder SIF Moldova, rounding out its purchase of the Romanian bank.

The cash and shares deal heads off a potential public listing of BCR and cements Erste's presence in Romania, where it said it was taking a long-term view as a strategic investor.

SIF Moldova will get 28.4 million euros ($38 million) and a stake of up to 1 percent in Erste, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said on Wednesday.

Erste paid SIF Moldova more for BCR profit shares than it had under a September deal with four other minority shareholders. ($1 = 0.7499 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)