BRIEF-First Foundation Inc posts Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%
VIENNA Nov 30 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank is to buy a 6 percent stake in Banca Comerciala Romana from minority shareholder SIF Moldova, rounding out its purchase of the Romanian bank.
The cash and shares deal heads off a potential public listing of BCR and cements Erste's presence in Romania, where it said it was taking a long-term view as a strategic investor.
SIF Moldova will get 28.4 million euros ($38 million) and a stake of up to 1 percent in Erste, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said on Wednesday.
Erste paid SIF Moldova more for BCR profit shares than it had under a September deal with four other minority shareholders. ($1 = 0.7499 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The euro zone's economic recovery is picking up strength but still requires stimulus, so the European Central Bank is not ready to withdraw support, ECB President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs on Monday.
