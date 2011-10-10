VIENNA Oct 10 Erste Group Bank does not expect to have to raise fresh equity as a result of its decision to use retained earnings in 2011 to cover a series of one-off expenses, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a conference call with analysts on Monday.

"No," he said in response to a question along those lines.

"The situation is such that we do believe there might be a very strong directional announcement in November this year on what capital requirements will be and what the basis of a new stress test by mid-2012 will be."

"I don't think anybody really knows what the detail will be on that, but from what we hear...if we have just a really normalised development in the fourth quarter and Q1 and Q2 next year we will definitely meet all the ratios that will be required." (Reporting by Michael Shields)