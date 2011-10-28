VIENNA Oct 28 Erste Group Bank will avoid taking more state aid from Austria should its efforts to boost capital through retained earnings fall short, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told an analyst call on Friday.

A first tranche of non-voting state capital the bank got in 2009 was on "very friendly" terms, he said, adding: "I do think that whatever will come up, the next tranche of state capital will be substantially less friendly. I will avoid this at all cost." (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Sylvia Westall)