PRAGUE, April 23 Erste Group Bank's Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna has proposed a dividend of 11.4 billion crowns ($446.41 million) from 2014 net profit, the firm said in a document on its website.

Shareholders of Ceska Sporitelna, in which the Austrian Erste is a 99 percent owner, will vote on the dividend at an annual meeting on Friday. ($1 = 25.5370 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)