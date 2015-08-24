Malaysia c.bank sees 2017 economic growth at 4.3-4.8 pct, above 2016 pace
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday projected that the economy will grow 4.3-4.8 percent this year, more than the 4.2 percent reported for 2016.
PRAGUE Aug 24 Pavel Kysilka has decided to step down as chairman of Erste Bank's Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna at the end of the year to pursue his own projects, Sporitelna said.
Kysilka, a former central banker who worked for Sporitelna for 17 years including the past five as chairman, will be replaced by board member Tomas Salomon, the bank said.
Solomon joined Erste Group in 2013 and has since led the group's retail banking operations, first in Slovakia and lately in the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes)
