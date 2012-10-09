VIENNA Oct 9 The foundation that is Erste Group Bank's main shareholder indirectly controls a voting stake of 24.2 percent after selling stock in the Austrian lender last week, Erste said on Tuesday.

Erste had said on Oct. 1 that the Erste Foundation would have a stake of around 20.2 percent after selling a 3.55 percent stake to institutional investors.

Erste said on Tuesday indirect stakes of 1.6 percent held via Sparkassen Beteiligungs GmbH and of 4.0 percent held via savings banks that are part of a mutual liability pact boosted the total from the direct 18.5 percent the foundation held.

"Together with the legal entities named...above, the foundation holds a stake of less than 25 percent, namely 24.17 percent," it said.

