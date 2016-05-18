BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank has mandated banks ahead of an inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond issue, according to a lead.
The Austrian lender has mandated its own syndicate, Morgan Stanley and UBS as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and JP Morgan and HSBC as joint bookrunners. It will meet investors in Europe from Friday 20 May.
The euro-denominated bond will be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio breaches 5.125%. The note is expected to be rated BB by S&P. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.