By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank has announced it is looking to an Additional Tier 1 bond, providing a litmus test of investor appetite for the riskiest form of subordinated debt from the country's banks.

The Austrian lender has mandated its own syndicate, Morgan Stanley and UBS as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and JP Morgan and HSBC as joint bookrunners. It will meet investors in Europe from Friday 20 May.

Austrian banks have been locked out of the subordinated bond market since 2014 as the ongoing wrangling between investors and the Austrian authorities over the fate of Heta cast a shadow over the sector.

The country's lenders struggled to issue debt even in the safest formats for much of last year. However, the Austrian government said on Wednesday that it had reached a debt settlement deal in principle with Heta's creditors.

Erste's inaugural Additional Tier 1 has been a long time coming. The bank first set up a programme back in 2014 which it updated in April this year.

Gernot Mittendorfer, chief financial officer at Erste, said on a recent investor call that the bank was looking to raise between 500m and 750m in Additional Tier 1 capital this year, making a dent into its overall 1.5bn target.

The note is expected to be rated BB by S&P. The ratings agency revised its outlook on Erste to stable on Tuesday evening, citing its improving capitalisation.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that Erste will hold a sufficient capital buffer against unexpected losses in its operations in Central and Eastern Europe and that its asset quality metrics have now stabilised," it wrote in a note.

The euro-denominated bond will be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio breaches 5.125%.

The bank reported a CET1 ratio of 12% at year-end 2015. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)