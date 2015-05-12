VIENNA May 12 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank
has no immediate plans to raise its share capital,
finance chief Gernot Mittendorfer told the group's shareholder
meeting on Tuesday.
"The current capital plan does not envision a capital
increase in this regulatory environment until 2016," he said.
Erste said last week its common equity tier 1 capital ratio
under fully phased-in Basel 3 standards fell to 10.2 percent of
risk-weighted assets but should rebound to 10.6 percent by
mid-year, a level with which it felt comfortable.
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Michael
Shields)