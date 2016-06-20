(Adds detail on capital increase)

* Pay a combined 77.78 billion forints for minority stake

* Erste Group Bank AG to raise capital in Hungarian unit

* Price represents a price/book value multiple of 1.1

* Parties also agree exit mechanism after acquisition

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed on Monday to each acquire a 15 percent stake in the local unit of Austria's Erste Group Bank for a combined 77.78 billion forints ($282 million).

The three parties first brokered the deal in February 2015 in a landmark agreement between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the local banking sector in the hope that a cut in a hefty bank levy will trigger an increase in lending to local businesses.

"Before the completion of the transaction, Erste Group will strengthen the capital base of (Erste Bank Hungary) in order to sustainably enable the bank to provide additional lending to the Hungarian economy," the parties said in a statement on Monday.

An Erste Group spokeswoman said the bank would use the full proceeds from the issuance of the new shares to boost the capital of its Hungarian unit.

"Following the capital increase, Erste Bank Hungary will maintain its already stable solvency level well above 18 percent. However, the quality of the capital base improves by elevating Tier 1 and CET1 projection to around 14 percent," Carmen Staicu told Reuters.

Hungary will acquire its stake through state-owned company Corvinus Zrt, which also bought a 100 percent stake in Budapest Bank from GE Capital for $700 million last year.

The EBRD and Corvinus will pay the same price for their respective stakes in Erste Bank, Hungary's sixth-largest lender by total assets based on end-2015 figures.

"Following the capital increase, the purchase price translates to a (price/book value) multiple of 1.1," the statement said, valuing Erste Bank Hungary at 259.27 billion forints according to Reuters calculations.

The transaction was finalised after lawmakers passed a further cut in Hungary's bank levy for 2017.

When the deal was hammered out, Erste Bank had pledged to boost lending by over 550 million euros ($623.43 million) in Hungary in the next three years.

Closure of the transaction, expected by autumn, is subject to Hungarian and European regulatory approval, as well as the conclusion of the capital increase by Erste Group Bank in its Hungarian unit, the statement said.

Under an agreed exit mechanism, Corvinus Zrt has the right to exit any time. Erste Group the right to exercise the call option five years after the sale at the earliest.

EBRD can exercise its put and call option any time between five to nine years after the acquisition. ($1 = 275.84 forints) ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Adrian Croft)