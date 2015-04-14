BUDAPEST, April 14 Hungary's government has
earmarked 15 billion forints ($53.46 million) for the
acquisition of a 15 percent minority stake in Erste Bank's
Hungarian unit, according to a statement of the Fiscal
Council on parliament's website on Tuesday.
The Hungarian budget oversight body had formed an opinion on
a planned amendment to the 2015 budget submitted by the
government, which includes several items. One of these items is
the amount earmarked for the planned Erste transaction.
Under a deal signed in February, the Hungarian state and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will
between them take a stake of up to 30 percent in the local unit
of Austria's Erste Bank.
($1 = 280.5700 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)