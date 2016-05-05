BUDAPEST May 5 Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga will hold a news conference about the purchase of a stake in the local unit of Erste Group Bank at 0900 GMT on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed in February last year to take a 15 percent stake each in Erste's local unit in return for a cut in Hungary's hefty bank tax.

Earlier this week Hungary unveiled the parameters of a further reduction in the bank tax for next year and on Wednesday the EBRD's board approved taking a stake in Erste Bank Hungary pending the conclusion of Erste's talks with the government. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)