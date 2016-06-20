BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's government and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed on
Monday to buy a combined 30 percent stake in the local unit of
Erste Group Bank AG, Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly
Varga said.
Varga said Hungary would pay 38.9 billion forints ($140.92
million) for its 15 percent stake in the country's sixth-largest
lender by assets based on end-2015 figures. Earlier Varga said
the EBRD would pay the same amount for its own stake in Erste
Bank Hungary.
EBRD Vice President Philip Bennett told the same news
conference that the investment would enhance Erste Bank
Hungary's capitalisation.
($1 = 276.05 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Adrian Croft)