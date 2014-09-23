VIENNA, Sept 23 Austria's Erste Group Bank
expects a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate
customers for what officials call mispriced loans to cost it up
to 360 million euros ($463.6 million) this year, a spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Erste had originally estimated a charge of up to 300 million
euros but amended this in July to say the final bill could rise
by as much as 20 percent, he said.
Rival Raiffeisen Bank International boosted its
estimate of the hit from the law by half to 240 million euros
when warning it expected to post its first-ever annual loss this
year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7765 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)