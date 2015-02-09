BUDAPEST Feb 9 Austrian lender Erste will offer the Hungarian government and the EBRD to acquire a stake in Erste's Hungarian unit, a spokesman for Erste told Reuters on Monday, adding that the offer was conditional on policy changes in Hungary.

"If there is a change in the framework for the financial sector, we will invite both parties (the government and EBRD) to invest in our local entity (up to 15 percent)," Michael Mauritz, spokesman for Erste in Vienna said over the phone.

A Hungarian government spokeswoman declined to comment ahead of a 1500 GMT press conference where Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Erste Group Bank Chief Executive Andreas Treichl and EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti will sign a document. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)