BRIEF-Equifax CEO Richard Smith's 2016 total compensation $15 mln
* Equifax Inc - CEO Richard F. Smith's 2016 total compensation $15 million versus. $12.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mYustK) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Dec 22 Austria's Erste Group Bank said in a regulatory release on Monday that U.S.-based Lone Pine Capital LLC had a stake of around 4.11 percent as of Dec. 17.
Lone Pine is a Connecticut-based hedge fund.
Earlier this month, Spain's CaixaBank increased its stake in Erste to 9.9 percent after renewing a strategic deal with the Austrian bank's main shareholder, the Erste Foundation. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Legislation that would repeal Obamacare and replace it with a more limited healthcare program for the uninsured was cleared for debate and votes on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives by the House Rules Committee.