VIENNA Feb 3 Austria's Erste Group is
not holding talks to buy the Hungarian operations of Raiffeisen
Bank International, Erste said on Tuesday in response
to a Hungarian media report.
"We usually don't comment on rumours but on this we can
clearly say that there are no such talks," a spokeswoman said
after Hungarian website HVG.HU reported, citing unnamed sources,
that Erste was in talks to buy Raiffeisen's Hungarian unit or
its retail business.
Raiffeisen Bank International, which is in the midst of a
strategic review of operations, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Shadia Nasralla)