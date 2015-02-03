VIENNA Feb 3 Austria's Erste Group is not holding talks to buy the Hungarian operations of Raiffeisen Bank International, Erste said on Tuesday in response to a Hungarian media report.

"We usually don't comment on rumours but on this we can clearly say that there are no such talks," a spokeswoman said after Hungarian website HVG.HU reported, citing unnamed sources, that Erste was in talks to buy Raiffeisen's Hungarian unit or its retail business.

Raiffeisen Bank International, which is in the midst of a strategic review of operations, declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)