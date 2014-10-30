BRIEF-Shanxi Securities to issue corporate bonds worth up to 3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue 3-year corporate bonds worth up to 2 billion yuan
VIENNA Oct 30 Austrian lender Erste Group expects its capital ratio to hold steady or improve slightly in the quarters ahead, Chief Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told a conference call on Thursday.
The bank has forecast a fully loaded Tier 1 capital ratio "of comfortably above 10 percent" at the end of this year.
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said it was too early to tell if improvements in its retail lending business seen in the third quarter marked a turnaround and that the bank would have to watch the trend for a few quarters. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Shadia Nasralla)
March 13 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.