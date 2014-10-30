BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
VIENNA Oct 30 Erste Group does not expect any further substantial hit in Hungary if the country converts foreign-currency loans into local forints next year as expected, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a conference call on Thursday.
While Erste might face additional losses from the loan conversion, the likelihood for this was "relatively small" at this point in time, he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Shadia Nasralla)
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri