VIENNA Feb 27 Erste Group Bank expects operating results to decline this year, emerging Europe's number three lender said on Friday while posting a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

"Operating result is expected to decline in the mid-single digits on the back of lower but sustainable operating results in Hungary...and Romania (lower unwinding impact) as well as the persistent low interest rate environment," it said.

It reported a 42 million euro ($47 million) quarterly net profit for an annual loss of 1.44 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a quarterly loss of 33.6 million euros, bringing the 2014 loss to 1.52 billion, or the middle of the 1.4-1.6 billion range the bank had forecast.

($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)