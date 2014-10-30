BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Oct 30 Erste Group Bank swung to a nine-month loss of 1.48 billion euros ($1.86 billion) and reiterated on Thursday it expected a record loss this year.
Erste had warned in July that hits from Hungary and Romania would push it to a 2014 net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros.
It had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a transitional basis of 10.8 percent of risk-weighted assets as of the end of September, it said in a statement, down from 11.4 percent at the end of last year. ($1=0.7936 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).