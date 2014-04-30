BRIEF-Synergis expects to record FY loss
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
VIENNA, April 30 Erste Group Bank's first-quarter net profit fell 42 percent to 103 million euros ($142 million) due to subdued loan demand, persistently low interest rates and unfavourable currency exchange rates, it said on Wednesday.
The drop was less steep than had been expected. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 88 million euros, on average. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Interest rate on unsecured unsubordinated floating rate bonds for period from 22 March 2017 until 22 June 2017 has been set at 2.96 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd: