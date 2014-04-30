VIENNA, April 30 Erste Group Bank's first-quarter net profit fell 42 percent to 103 million euros ($142 million) due to subdued loan demand, persistently low interest rates and unfavourable currency exchange rates, it said on Wednesday.

The drop was less steep than had been expected. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 88 million euros, on average. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Perry)