US STOCKS-Wall St rally fizzles after Fed minutes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
Feb 27 Erste Group says:
* Would Like To Expand Into Poland But This No-go area for next couple years
* Ceo says awaiting regulatory clarity on dividend policy, would like to maintain 30 percent payout ratio
* Erste group ceo says no major acquisitions planned for 2015 or 2016
* Erste Group in discussions on systemic risk buffer, ceo says unsure whether will lead to higher regulatory capital target
* Erste group says expects profit in hungary in 2016
* Erste group says won't sell securities for quantitative easing programme Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
CHICAGO, April 5 A group of public school districts sued Illinois on Wednesday, claiming the state was not providing adequate funding for them to comply with state-mandated learning standards.
SHANGHAI, April 5 Home-sharing company Airbnb on Wednesday denied a report in the China Daily newspaper that it was in talks with Chinese home-sharing platform Xiaozhu to work together in markets such as Japan and South Korea.