VIENNA Nov 14 Savings banks affiliated with Austrian lender Erste Group can buy or sell stock worth up to 2.3 percent of the bank's share capital under a programme approved by management on Friday, Erste said.

"According to this resolution, up to 10,000,000 shares of Erste Group (2.33 percent of the share capital) may be sold under the disposal programme during the period from 12 December 2014 to 15 May 2018, and up to 10,000,000 shares of Erste Group may be bought under the purchase programme during the period from 12 December 2014 and 15 November 2015," it said.

Erste shares held by the savings banks within a joint liability agreement are considered treasury shares, so are subject to special disclosure rules, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)