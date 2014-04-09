PRAGUE, April 9 Austria's Erste Group Bank could eventually move its headquarters from Vienna to Prague, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday, citing comments from the lender's chief executive.

The bank's profitable subsidiary, Ceska Sporitelna, operates in the Czech Republic but Erste - central and eastern Europe's (CEE) third-biggest lender - has never revealed any intention to move from the Austrian capital.

"(Erste Chief Executive) Andreas Treichl informed me that Erste will consider in the coming years moving its headquarters from Vienna to Prague," Zeman told a business conference.

Zeman did not give any details, nor say when he had talked to Treichl. In Vienna, a spokesman for Erste had no immediate comment on Zeman's remarks.

Erste's declared goal is to be the leading bank between Germany and Russia. It has a listing on the Prague bourse alongside Vienna.

The Czech Republic is a European Union member but, unlike Austria, is outside the euro zone, and has no target for joining the single currency area.

Austrian banks - the leading lenders in the CEE region - have chafed under the Vienna government's campaign to recoup funds that taxpayers provided to help the sector through the financial crisis but none has suggested quitting the country.

Austria's Social Democrat Chancellor Werner Faymann said last week he would keep a levy on banks' balance sheets that raises around 640 million euros ($883 million) a year despite a parallel programme to set up a wind-down fund for ailing euro zone banks.

The chief executive of UniCredit's Bank Austria protested against the decision in a newspaper interview this week and demanded talks with the government.

The Czechs do not have any special bank taxes above the standard corporate tax rate of 19 percent. The ruling Social Democrats have said they may consider a higher corporate rate for utilities and banks but their coalition partners refuse higher taxes.

($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Potter)