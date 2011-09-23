(Corrects last paragraph to show that Erste CEO made the remark
in a previous interview with the same website, not in the latest
interview)
BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Erste Group Bank
will not exit the Hungarian market despite the government's
"hostile" economic policy, but will invest capital aimed at
business development elsewhere, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl
was cited by business website napi.hu as saying on Friday.
"We will not let a hostile economic policy which causes
serious damage to Hungary chase us away," Treichl was cited as
saying.
Treichl also said investors would turn away from Hungary and
invest in the short term in the Czech Republic, Romania or
Slovakia instead.
He said Erste would invest capital aimed at business
developments outside Hungary.
Treichl told napi.hu in a previous interview that Erste
would provide its Hungarian unit with sufficient capital for
solid capital adequacy and liquidity if necessary.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)