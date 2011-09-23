(Corrects last paragraph to show that Erste CEO made the remark in a previous interview with the same website, not in the latest interview)

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Erste Group Bank will not exit the Hungarian market despite the government's "hostile" economic policy, but will invest capital aimed at business development elsewhere, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl was cited by business website napi.hu as saying on Friday.

"We will not let a hostile economic policy which causes serious damage to Hungary chase us away," Treichl was cited as saying.

Treichl also said investors would turn away from Hungary and invest in the short term in the Czech Republic, Romania or Slovakia instead.

He said Erste would invest capital aimed at business developments outside Hungary.

Treichl told napi.hu in a previous interview that Erste would provide its Hungarian unit with sufficient capital for solid capital adequacy and liquidity if necessary. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)