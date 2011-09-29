VIENNA, Sept 29 Hungary's private sector debt restructuring plan should not affect Erste Group Bank's profit forecast, the company's chief executive said Thursday.

Asked if the Hungarian plan meant Erste needed to change its profit target, CEO Andreas Treichl said he saw "no reason" for this. He was speaking on the sidelines of a financial market watchdog conference in Vienna. Erste predicts a rise in 2011 profit compared to 2010. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mike Nesbit)