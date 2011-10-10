* Sees 2010 net loss of 700-800 million euros
* To delay repayment of state capital, skip dividend
* Shares down 13 percent
* Says no need to take part in recapitalisation of European
banks
(Adds comments from news conference, updates shares)
By Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall
VIENNA, Oct 10 Erste Group Bank ,
emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, said it would lose up
to 800 million euros ($1 billion) this year and not pay a
dividend after taking hits on foreign-currency loans in Hungary
and euro zone sovereign debt.
The Austrian bank's shares were down 13 percent at 18.01
euros by 1215 GMT on Monday, compared with a 0.1 percent higher
European banking sector .
"This is clearly disappointing news. In our view, today's
announcement is likely to trigger a cycle of ratings downgrades
and renew concerns over capital in the light of worsening
operation environment in eastern Europe," GFI Research said.
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said Erste's core tier one
capital ratio, a key measure of banks' financial strength, would
end the year at 9.2 percent of risk-weighted assets, steady
versus the end of 2010.
He said Erste had not been approached by regulators about
joining a European push to recapitalise banks, nor did he
believe Erste would have to take part in such an exercise.
KITCHEN SINK APPROACH
Erste scaled back and marked down to market values nearly
all its exposure to the sovereign debt of struggling euro zone
countries, changed the way it handles credit default swaps, and
took big writedowns in Hungary and Romania.
The kitchen-sink approach and volatility on financial
markets means Erste will delay for at least a year repaying 1.2
billion euros in non-voting capital which it got from Austria
during the 2008 global banking crisis and skip a 2011 dividend.
The market had expected 2011 net profit of 967 million euros
and a dividend of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Erste cut its sovereign exposure to Greece, Portugal, Spain,
Ireland and Italy to 648 million euros as of the end of
September and marked 95 percent of this down to market values.
That left its combined exposure to Greece and Portugal
state debt at only 10 million euros.
But it faces a 500 million euro loss at its Hungarian unit,
-- which will now get up to about 600 million euros of new
equity -- following Hungary's move to let domestic borrowers
repay foreign-currency loans at below market rates.
It will write down its entire 312 million euros in
Hungary-related goodwill and boost risk provisions there by 450
million, while fighting the new law. Treichl said Erste had
ruled out prospects of quitting Hungary despite the upheaval.
Austrian peer Raiffeisen Bank International also
plans to inject capital into its Hungarian unit as a result of
the controversial law, its finance chief was quoted as saying
last week.
Raiffeisen, whose shares fell 7 percent, had no comment on
Erste's moves.
Erste said slower-than-expected economic recovery in Romania
meant it would have a 700 million euro pretax writedown of
goodwill this year, leaving 1.1 billion in goodwill. It will
inject 100 million euros of equity to the Romanian unit, Treichl
said.
Treichl said his position as CEO was secure despite the
problems in Hungary and Romania, two key planks of his central
Europe expansion strategy that he said remained intact.
He said Erste had no choice but to take drastic action on
its balance sheet given the environment in those two countries
and the euro zone debt crisis.
"We have scant hope that there could be clear and decisive
decisions soon on the future of Europe," he said.
($1 = 0.741 euro)
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau in London; Editing by
Erica Billingham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)