* Says to cut up to 450 jobs in Hungary

* Reiterates can reach 9 pct core Tier 1 target without state aid

* Sees risk provisions falling in 2012, excluding one-offs

* Shares fall 5.9 pct (Adds Hungary comment, shares)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Dec 9 Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, reaffirmed its commitment to central and eastern Europe but said it will cut up to 450 jobs in Hungary.

Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Friday the Austria-based bank would not quit any markets in emerging Europe, although costs there had to match economic reality.

"This applies primarily to Hungary where a restructuring and realignment of the operations is under way," he said, noting the bank would cut its network by 43 branches and reduce staff by between 400 and 450.

Erste had said in October it faced a 500-million euro ($665.6 million) loss this year at its Hungarian unit -- which will get up to about 600 million euros of new equity -- following Hungary's move to let domestic borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below market rates.

It wrote down all 312 million euros in Hungary-related goodwill and boosted risk provisions there by 450 million, but said at the time it would not leave the country.

Rival Raiffeisen Bank International has also announced plans to scale back in Hungary but not withdraw.

The government in Budapest gave a cool response on Friday to Erste's retrenchment plans.

"Borrowers, banks and the state have all played a part in creating the problem," it said.

"It is essential each participant contributes to solving the imbalance, especially considering that Erste Bank played a leading role in building up foreign currency borrowing in the bank system, with a roughly one-fifth market share."

RISK PROVISIONS TO FALL

Erste said it expects Hungarian unit EBH to be profitable in 2014 following a strategic overhaul. Risks in Romania would stay elevated for some time, the bank added.

It forecast group risk provisions would fall in 2012.

"Given overall economic conditions, Erste Group will particularly focus on lowering costs and ensuring that in 2012 they stay below the level of 2011," it said before a presentation to analysts and investors.

"Likewise, the bank's management estimates a decline in group-wide risk provisions in 2012 (excluding one-time effects of Hungary in the third quarter 2011)."

Erste has completed its funding needs for 2011 and is seeking around 3 billion euros for 2012, the bank said, adding it would increasingly rely on covered bonds -- bonds backed by cash flows from mortgages or other loans -- for refinancing.

It reiterated it intended to meet an additional capital requirement of 743 million euros by mid-2012 without any new government support.

"Erste Group will meet the 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio as defined by the (European Banking Authority) through retained earnings and selective disposal of non-core assets."

By mid-2012, Erste bank expects a core Tier 1 ratio of 9.1 percent.

Rules proposed by Austrian regulators last month link lending by banking units in emerging Europe to the amount of refinancing that lenders can arrange for themselves locally.

They affect UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste and Raiffeisen.

Erste shares fell 5.9 percent to 12.85 euros by 1227 GMT, in line with Raiffeisen but lagging the broader European banking sector, which rose 2.4 percent.

($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and by Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters, David Holmes and David Hulmes)