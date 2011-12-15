VIENNA Dec 15 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank said it had extended the contracts of management board members to 2017 and sent a group official to manage risk at its ailing Hungarian unit.

Bernhard Spalt, head of risk at the group level, will take up the same position at Erste's Hungarian unit from February, the bank said on Thursday.

Gernot Mittendorfer will replace Spalt at a group level.

Erste said in October it faced a 500 million euro ($666 million) loss this year at its Hungarian unit following the government's move to let domestic borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates.

In Romania, the head of the retail business at Erste's Banca Comerciala Romana will step down at the end of March, the group said. Oana Petrescu will be replaced by Martin Skopek in that role. Skopek is the current head of retail at the group level.

The group also extended the contracts of its remaining five management board members up to mid-2017. They had been set to expire in mid-2012. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dan Lalor)