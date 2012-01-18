* Aims to go beyond new 9 pct capital ratio requirement

* Sees chance of downgrade after Austria cut

* Sees CEE region in good position, to improve in H2

* Not hopeful on Greece creditor talks (Adds quotes, details)

PRAGUE, Jan 18 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank aims to exceed the new capital ratio requirement of 9 percent by mid-2012 unless something dramatic happens, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Wednesday.

Major European banks are racing to reach a 9 percent core tier one capital ratio by mid-year as a backstop against the euro zone crisis, and are also facing more pressure after a mass ratings downgrade of euro zone ratings.

Treichl told journalists Erste may face a credit downgrade after Standard & Poor's cut Austria's rating but it would have little impact on the bank, which is a major lender in central and eastern Europe.

Treichl said the region was better off than western Europe and barring a major event, like the bankruptcy of Hungary as it attempts to agree a funding deal with international lenders, Erste would reach an additional capital requirement of 743 million euros.

Erste has said before it expected a 9.1 percent capital ratio. Treichl did not specify a level on Wednesday.

"Our plan is to go beyond the 9 percent," he said. "We feel that for us not to reach the 9 percent, something pretty dramatic would have to happen."

He said there was a good chance the economic situation in central and eastern Europe would improve in the second half, while the financial system in central Europe was relatively healthy and local banks are well capitalised.

"My expectation is that we do have a chance, starting mid-2012, that the situation particularly in our region can really improve," he said. "The basis in our region is strong."

Erste is emerging Europe's second largest lender and has taken a big financial hit in Hungary, where the government introduced new taxes and pushed through a deal with banks on foreign currency loans that has caused losses to lenders.

Despite this, Treichl said Hungary was still better placed than Greece, and will have an easier time winning back investors.

Standard & Poor's downgraded several euro zone members last week due to insufficient policy measures in the bloc's crisis.

Treichl said, given the high correlation of the banking sector and sovereign ratings, a downgrade was a risk for Erste. "If there is one, it will have very little effect," he said, adding markets already price in such a chance.

Greece and its private sector creditors are pushing ahead with talks on a bond swap to stave off a potential default. Treichl, who said Erste has little exposure to the talks, said he was not optimistic.

"It will need a lot of luck to make it happen," he said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Cowell)