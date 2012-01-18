BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
PRAGUE Jan 18 Erste Group Bank will reach the new capital ratio requirement of 9 percent by mid-2012 unless something dramatic would happen and the bank plans to go beyond that level, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Wednesday.
Speaking to journalists on a visit in Prague, he said Erste
may face a rating downgrade after Standard & Poor's cut Austria's rating but it would have little impact on the bank.
Treichl said Greece will need a lot of luck for its talks with private creditors on a bond swap to succeed.
He said there was a good chance the economic situation in central and eastern Europe, where the Austrian lender operates, would improve in the second half of 2012. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)