* Says one-notch downgrade of long-term rating likely
* Cites relatively weak core tier one capital ratio
* Shares up 0.4 percent
(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, Nov 4 Erste Group Bank's
long-term ratings will likely be cut a notch by Moody's
Investors Service after the Austrian group, which is emerging
Europe's number two lender, posted a surprise quarterly loss
last week.
Moody's said on Friday its A1 long-term debt and deposit
ratings for Erste and standalone bank financial strength rating
of C- were in danger, citing a third-quarter loss stemming
partly from credit default swap exposures.
The ratings agency said its review of Erste will focus on
"risk management, internal controls and financial transparency
as well as the risk-adjusted profit generating capacity of its
business model".
Erste's long-term standalone credit strength could be cut to
Baa2 from Baa1, while a move of the BFSR below the C- range
could not be ruled out.
Erste surprised markets on Oct. 10 when saying it was set to
post a third-quarter loss of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($2.1
billion). "Particularly relevant is the disclosure of a 5.2
billion euro net CDS portfolio (protection sold), which appears
to be unrelated to Erste's core business operations and had
previously been recognised at cost, rather than at fair value,"
it said.
Erste's restatement of certain income-recognition accounting
also raised questions "about the uniform application of
appropriate risk-management tools as well as financial
transparency on a group-wide basis", Moody's said.
"Both changes may mean that earlier qualitative assumptions
that Moody's had assumed are no longer consistent with the C-
BFSR and the Baa1 standalone credit assessment."
Erste has defended its accounting treatment of its CDS
portfolio, saying regulators and auditors had not raised
concerns about it, but has acknowledged it had not communicated
effectively about this with investors.
Moody's noted Erste's subsequent move to cut its net CDS
exposure would reduce earnings volatility but said charges for
restating the portfolio and for other one-off items had forced
the bank to delay repaying 1.2 billion euros in non-voting
capital it got from Austria during the financial crisis.
"This could limit the bank's strategic and financial
flexibility for a longer period than Moody's previously
expected. In the absence of previously anticipated meaningful
profit generation for the full-year 2011, Erste's 7.4 percent
core Tier 1 capital ratio (excluding government participation
capital) as per Sept. 30 is weak compared with other banks'
capital ratios rated at the C- BFSR level," it said.
"In Moody's view, the comparative weakness increases the
pressure on Erste to make a rapid return to its earlier
earnings-generation capacity to bolster its regulatory capital
levels."
Erste shares came off session highs after the news and
traded up 0.4 percent at 14.95 euros by 1430 GMT, outperforming
a 1.7 percent lower European banking sector .
($1 = 0.728 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)