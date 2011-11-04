* Says one-notch downgrade of long-term rating likely

* Cites relatively weak core tier one capital ratio

* Shares up 0.4 percent (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Nov 4 Erste Group Bank's long-term ratings will likely be cut a notch by Moody's Investors Service after the Austrian group, which is emerging Europe's number two lender, posted a surprise quarterly loss last week.

Moody's said on Friday its A1 long-term debt and deposit ratings for Erste and standalone bank financial strength rating of C- were in danger, citing a third-quarter loss stemming partly from credit default swap exposures.

The ratings agency said its review of Erste will focus on "risk management, internal controls and financial transparency as well as the risk-adjusted profit generating capacity of its business model".

Erste's long-term standalone credit strength could be cut to Baa2 from Baa1, while a move of the BFSR below the C- range could not be ruled out.

Erste surprised markets on Oct. 10 when saying it was set to post a third-quarter loss of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion). "Particularly relevant is the disclosure of a 5.2 billion euro net CDS portfolio (protection sold), which appears to be unrelated to Erste's core business operations and had previously been recognised at cost, rather than at fair value," it said.

Erste's restatement of certain income-recognition accounting also raised questions "about the uniform application of appropriate risk-management tools as well as financial transparency on a group-wide basis", Moody's said.

"Both changes may mean that earlier qualitative assumptions that Moody's had assumed are no longer consistent with the C- BFSR and the Baa1 standalone credit assessment."

Erste has defended its accounting treatment of its CDS portfolio, saying regulators and auditors had not raised concerns about it, but has acknowledged it had not communicated effectively about this with investors.

Moody's noted Erste's subsequent move to cut its net CDS exposure would reduce earnings volatility but said charges for restating the portfolio and for other one-off items had forced the bank to delay repaying 1.2 billion euros in non-voting capital it got from Austria during the financial crisis.

"This could limit the bank's strategic and financial flexibility for a longer period than Moody's previously expected. In the absence of previously anticipated meaningful profit generation for the full-year 2011, Erste's 7.4 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio (excluding government participation capital) as per Sept. 30 is weak compared with other banks' capital ratios rated at the C- BFSR level," it said.

"In Moody's view, the comparative weakness increases the pressure on Erste to make a rapid return to its earlier earnings-generation capacity to bolster its regulatory capital levels."

Erste shares came off session highs after the news and traded up 0.4 percent at 14.95 euros by 1430 GMT, outperforming a 1.7 percent lower European banking sector . ($1 = 0.728 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)