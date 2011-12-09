VIENNA Dec 9 Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, reaffirmed its commitment to doing business in central and eastern Europe but said on Friday it would cut up to 450 jobs in Hungary.

"Given the overall economic conditions, Erste Group will particularly focus on lowering costs and ensuring that in 2012 they stay below the level of 2011. Likewise, the bank's management estimates a decline in group-wide risk provisions in 2012 (excluding one-time effects of Hungary in the third quarter 2011)," it said before a capital markets day presentation.

It reiterated it intended to meet additional capital requirement of 743 million euros ($989.1 million) by mid-2012 without any government support. "Erste Group will meet the 9 percent core tier 1 capital ratio as defined by the EBA through retained earnings and selective disposal of non-core assets."

