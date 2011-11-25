VIENNA Nov 25 Austria's financial market watchdog has dropped an investigation into Erste Group Bank's accounting for a portfolio of credit default swaps (CDS), but continues to probe whether its boss misled investors before a profit warning.

A spokesman for the FMA regulator said the CDS investigation had found no violations of banking law.

It had centred on Erste's move last month to reclassify CDS holdings as derivatives instead of financial guarantees and to mark them in line with market valuations.

That switch, which Erste said was based on a July staff paper from the International Accounting Standards Board, led to charges against both equity and profits.

The FMA had looked into whether Erste should have switched earlier to using market rates for valuing the CDS portfolio instead of holding them at amortised cost.

Erste Bank, emerging Europe's No.2 lender, had said on Oct. 10 it faced a 2011 net loss of up to 800 million euros after taking hits on foreign-currency loans in Hungary, on euro zone sovereign debt, and in its CDS portfolio.

The unscheduled announcement sent Erste's stock to a 2-1/2 year low and also hit the share price of its peers.

It came after Chief Executive Andreas Triechl said on Sept. 29 he saw no reason to change a 2011 profit forecast to account for a Hungarian law letting borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates..

The FMA is looking into whether that could have misled investors, something Erste has denied. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)