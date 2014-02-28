VIENNA Feb 28 Austria's Erste Group Bank
expects to gain clarity on the likely impact of a
European Central Bank examination of its assets by mid-year,
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.
"By mid-year we would get a better feeling what this means
for us," Treichl told analysts on a conference call monitored by
Reuters after the bank reported 2013 results on Friday.
The ECB's asset quality review (AQR) is part of a
wide-ranging examination of 128 of the euro zone's largest banks
to address lingering doubts about their health.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)