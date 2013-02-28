BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
PRAGUE Feb 28 Erste Group's Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna will pay 7.6 billion crowns ($388.60 million) in dividends for 2012, helped by strong capital buffers, its Chief Financial Officer Dusan Baran said on Thursday.
Ceska Sporitelna, the country's second-biggest bank, said its 2012 net profit rose 21.8 percent to 16.6 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.5572 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Birrane)
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.