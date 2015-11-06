BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
VIENNA Nov 6 Erste Group reported third-quarter net profit above analysts' estimates as provisions for converting Swiss franc-denominated loans in Croatia were partly offset by lower minorities and tax charges, and one-off divestment income.
Net profit in the third quarter rose to 276.9 million euros ($301.1 million), it said on Friday, compared with an average forecast of 206 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Ediring by Michael Shields)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.