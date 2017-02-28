(Repeats to a different USN with no changes to text)

VIENNA Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 85.6 million euros ($90.7 million) from 204 million euros in the same period a year earlier, below an average estimate of 94 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)